Eight people detained after climbing out of the back of a lorry on a Northampton industrial estate

Eight people have been detained by police after climbing out of the back of a lorry on a Northampton industrial estate.

Officers were called to Gowerton Road on Brackmills Industrial Estate at about 4.15pm on Thursday (February 15).

A police spokeswoman says one man aged 24 and seven women aged between 23 and 29 were detained and will be handed over to the immigration service.