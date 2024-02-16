News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Eight people detained after climbing out of the back of a lorry on a Northampton industrial estate

59-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal entry into the UK
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 16th Feb 2024, 11:15 GMT
Eight people have been detained by police after climbing out of the back of a lorry on a Northampton industrial estate.

Officers were called to Gowerton Road on Brackmills Industrial Estate at about 4.15pm on Thursday (February 15).

A police spokeswoman says one man aged 24 and seven women aged between 23 and 29 were detained and will be handed over to the immigration service.

A 59-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal entry into the UK and remains in police custody.