Eight people detained after climbing out of the back of a lorry on a Northampton industrial estate
59-year-old arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal entry into the UK
Eight people have been detained by police after climbing out of the back of a lorry on a Northampton industrial estate.
Officers were called to Gowerton Road on Brackmills Industrial Estate at about 4.15pm on Thursday (February 15).
A police spokeswoman says one man aged 24 and seven women aged between 23 and 29 were detained and will be handed over to the immigration service.
A 59-year-old man, of no fixed address, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting illegal entry into the UK and remains in police custody.