Eight people have been charged following a series of drugs raids in Northampton and Milton Keynes.

Officers armed with warrants swooped on multiple addresses early on Thursday (July 7).

Thames Valley and Northamptonshire Police collaborated with the East Midlands Special Operations Unit as part of an investigation into a drugs conspiracy.

Police searched vehicles as well as properties during a series of drugs raids in Northampton and Milton Keynes

Suspected Class A and Class B drugs were discovered during searches a number of addresses, as well as large amounts of cash and a number of key mobile phone devices.

A total of 12 people were arrested with eight later charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Northamptonshire Police Chief Inspector Nathan Murray, said: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority and so I am really pleased that we were able to assist EMSOU with this investigation and that twelve arrests were made.