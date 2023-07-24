News you can trust since 1931
Eight arrested after drugs raids in Raunds and Thrapston as ‘large quantity’ of heroin and cocaine seized

Eight people were arrested in total
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 10:40 BST

Class A drugs including cocaine and heroin, weapons and cash have been seized after police raids in Thrapston and Raunds by 40 officers.

Northamptonshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team executed a number of warrants in East Northamptonshire leading to eight people being arrested.

Class A drugs were discovered on the evening of Wednesday, July 19, as officers, including the Special Constabulary, entered a number of properties in Thrapston and Raunds.

Northants Police /file picture National World
Detective Sergeant Keith Morson from the Northants Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “We’re really pleased with the results of this operation as it saw cocaine, cannabis, heroin, weapons and cash all seized.

“I hope this action provides reassurance to our communities across the county that Northamptonshire Police takes the supply of drugs seriously and will take positive action against those involved.”

Eight people were arrested in total – six men and two women.

All eight have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.