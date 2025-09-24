Early hours brawl in Wellingborough Road results in two Northampton men charged and another hospitalised

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 24th Sep 2025, 09:11 BST
Two Northampton men have been charged by police and another man was hospitalised, after an early hours brawl in Wellingborough Road.

The fight, which eyewitnesses say included around 20 people, happened on the night-time hotspot road, near the Fiddlers pub, at around 1.47am on Saturday September 20.

Most Popular

Officers attended and made three arrests – a 24-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man, all of Northampton, on suspicion of assault.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 28-year-old was later released with no further action, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The incident happened in Wellingborough Road.placeholder image
The incident happened in Wellingborough Road.

Another man was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries.

Following the arrests, two men were charged with different offences.

Joshua Lawson, aged 24, of Furzefield Way, Moulton, was charged with one count of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty and is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joel Whitestone, aged 22, of Bective Road, Northampton, was charged with one count of possession of a Class A drug. He was released on bail to appear at court on a date to be scheduled.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number: 25000553670.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice