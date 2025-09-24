Early hours brawl in Wellingborough Road results in two Northampton men charged and another hospitalised
The fight, which eyewitnesses say included around 20 people, happened on the night-time hotspot road, near the Fiddlers pub, at around 1.47am on Saturday September 20.
Officers attended and made three arrests – a 24-year-old man, a 28-year-old man, and a 22-year-old man, all of Northampton, on suspicion of assault.
The 28-year-old was later released with no further action, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Another man was taken to hospital with head and facial injuries.
Following the arrests, two men were charged with different offences.
Joshua Lawson, aged 24, of Furzefield Way, Moulton, was charged with one count of assaulting a police officer in the execution of their duty and is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 6.
Joel Whitestone, aged 22, of Bective Road, Northampton, was charged with one count of possession of a Class A drug. He was released on bail to appear at court on a date to be scheduled.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number: 25000553670.