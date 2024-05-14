Earls Barton pensioner prosecuted and German Shepherd 'destroyed' after dog bit postman
Police were called to Elizabeth Way at about 12.50pm on April 17 last year after the incident involving the dog named Yogi.
Stanley Taylor, who was in charge of the dog, was prosecuted after it not only attacked the postman but also bit a member of the public who got out of his car to help.
A police spokesman said that, luckily, the postman only suffered minor bruising to his arm and leg with a small cut to his shin. The other man suffered bruising and bite marks to his upper arm/shoulder, police said.
This month at Northampton Magistrates’ Court Taylor, 80 and of Townley Way in Earls Barton, pleaded guilty to two charges of being the person in charge of dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
Magistrates said Yogi ‘constitutes a danger to public safety’ as they made the order for the dog to be ‘destroyed’.
Taylor must pay compensation of £100 to each of the victims, a fine of £500 and prosecution costs of £85.