An Earls Barton man who breached a sexual risk order handed down by magistrates has been given a suspended sentence at Northampton Crown Court.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Nathan Wilson failed to notify police about a mobile phone found in his possession on or about September 5, 2024.

Under terms of the two-year Sexual Risk Order made by Northampton magistrates on September 26, 2022, Wilson was compelled to notify police if he possessed or used "any computer or electronic device capable of accessing the internet". A police application to continue the order for another two years was granted on August 27, 2024.

Sexual Risk Orders (SROs) are civil orders issued by courts to manage behaviour of individuals deemed to pose a risk of sexual harm to others.

Wilson was sentenced to six months in prison suspended for 24 months at Northampton Crown Court and ordered to pay £150 legal costs and a £154 surcharge to fund victim services.