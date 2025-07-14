E-scooter riding thief stole tools from van in Northampton during early morning incident

An e-scooter rider stole tools from a van in Northampton during an incident in the early hours.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft happened in Connolly Road, Duston on Monday July 7, at about 4am.

Police say a male on an e-scooter broke into a van in the area and stole tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect was wearing a light-coloured hooded jacket and dark trousers and was riding a black e-scooter.”

Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000394940.