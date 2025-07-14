E-scooter riding thief stole tools from van in Northampton during early morning incident
An e-scooter rider stole tools from a van in Northampton during an incident in the early hours.
The theft happened in Connolly Road, Duston on Monday July 7, at about 4am.
Police say a male on an e-scooter broke into a van in the area and stole tools.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect was wearing a light-coloured hooded jacket and dark trousers and was riding a black e-scooter.”
Witnesses or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000394940.