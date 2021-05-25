E-scooter riders threaten man with machete at Desborough bus stop
When the victim refused to hand over his wallet and phone, he was punched in the face
Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man was attacked at a bus stop in Desborough.
The incident took place in Braybrooke Road, Desborough, earlier this month.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "The incident happened on Sunday, May 16, between 10.30pm and 11pm, when the man was approached at the bus stop by two males on e-scooters wearing dark clothing who shouted abuse at him before threatening him with a machete and demanding he hand over his wallet and phone.
"The man refused, at which point one of the males punched him in the face before they both made off."
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000276677.