E-scooter rider in his 50s seriously injured following collision in Northampton

An e-scooter rider in his 50s was seriously injured following a collision in Northampton.

The incident happened in Glebland Road between Glebeland Gardens and Glebeland Walk, Dallington on June 26, between 11pm and 11.30pm.

Police say the rider of an e-scooter - a man in his 50s - was involved in a collision and that another vehicle may have been involved.

Officers are now appealing for help to identify this vehicle.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000389076.