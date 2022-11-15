News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

E-scooter rider assaulted in road rage incident outside Northampton Guildhall

Police appeal to find grey-haired BMW driver “in his 50s and wearing a cardigan”

By Kevin Nicholls
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 11:40am

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after an e-scooter rider was assaulted by a BMW driver outside Northampton’s Guildhall at around 2.10pm on Friday (November 11).

Northamptonshire Police said the driver exited his vehicle, shoved the rider and raised his fists. A spokesman added: “The driver is described as a white man, aged 50-60 with grey hair, driving a white BMW and wearing a cardigan.”

Anyone with information can call 101 using incident number 22000661033

An e-scooter rider was assaulted outside Northampton Guildhall.