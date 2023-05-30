News you can trust since 1931
E-scooter rider arrested on suspicion of drink driving after narrowly missing police car in Northampton

Police officer issues reminder that e-scooters “count as motor vehicles”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 30th May 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:10 BST

An e-scooter rider has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after narrowly missing a police car in Northampton.

The 19-year-old was arrested in Wellingborough Road at around 4.15am on Monday (May 29) after the rider nearly collided with a unmarked police vehicle, according to a Northamptonshire Police officer.

Following the incident, the officer took to Twitter to remind e-scooter riders that they count as “motor vehicles under the road traffic act 1988”.

A 19-year-old e-scooter rider was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.A 19-year-old e-scooter rider was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.
A 19-year-old e-scooter rider was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.