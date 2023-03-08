E-fit images released of men police want to speak to after camera stolen in Northamptonshire woods
A bag containing a digital camera and lenses was stolen
E-fit images of two men police want to speak to following a robbery in a Northamptonshire wooded area have been released.
The incident happened on Monday, January 30, between 4pm and 4.25pm, in Hazelborough Woods next to the A43 Brackley Hatch just past the Green Man pub.
Police say a man was approached by three men who surrounded him and stole his bag that contained a digital camera and lenses. They then got into a black pickup vehicle and drove off in the direction of Silverstone.
All three suspects were white men aged 35-50, all wearing hi-vis jackets and boots. One man was wearing a green tweed flat cap.
The two EFITs have been produced in collaboration with the man whose bag was stolen.
Anyone who recognises either of the men in the images is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000061348.