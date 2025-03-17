E-bike stolen in Northampton park as victim 'feared for his life'

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 17th Mar 2025, 12:05 BST
A man, whose e-bike was stolen, “feared for his life” after when he was approached in a Northampton park.

The incident happened on Sunday March 9 at about 7.55pm in Dallington Park.

Police say a man in his 20s, who was in fear for his safety, dropped his e-bike on the ground after another man approached him and demanded it.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The offender, who is described as white, in his mid-20s, about 5ft 10in and of a medium build, picked it up and rode off towards Dallington Park Road. He was wearing dark clothing and a dark coloured beanie hat.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000138314.

