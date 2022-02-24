Wellingborough16-year-old Dylan Holliday called 999 himself after he had been fatally stabbed and told the operator "I'm dying", Northampton Crown Court heard today (Thursday, February 24).

The killing, for which both defendants have pleaded not guilty, took place at around 6pm on August 5, 2021 at the Shelley Road underpass in Wellingborough.

A friend of the deceased was also stabbed in the chest and a third boy was able to escape unharmed.

Dylan Holliday was fatally stabbed in Wellingborough last year. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

For this, the accused, who cannot be identified due to their age, face three charges; murder, attempted murder and the possession of a bladed article, namely a 'Rambo' knife.

Peter Joyce QC, prosecuting, alleged in his opening remarks of the trial that Dylan had been hanging out with friends before the two defendants, who CCTV saw together before and after the attack, reportedly approached their victims on "borrowed" bikes while wearing "balaclavas".

Mr Joyce said: "The three victims had been in the area of the underpass for quite some time, listening to music and smoking weed.

"Immediately before Dylan was stabbed, these two [referring to the accused] had approached their victims and demanded that they give them their property, clearly under threat of violence if they did not.

The scene of the fatal incident.

"It appears that, from the the way they were dressed, from the approach that they made, and from one of the lads running away, that both of the defendants planned to attack the boys together.

"The three boys went to try to leave the underpass. The first defendant jumped off his bike demanding items and pulled a knife from the side of his trousers, then stabbed Dylan.

"He then joined the second defendant in his attack on the other boy, stabbing him once in the chest.

"Both attackers then jumped on bikes, including the bike belonging to Dylan, and left the scene.

Tributes were left in memory of the 16-year-old.

"They actually rode away on the dead boy's bike."

Dylan's bike was later found 140 meters from the scene, the court was told.

Emergency workers found Dylan "unresponsive" in undergrowth near the scene after he had called them for help from where he lay at around 6.15pm.

Mr Joyce read that Dylan told the operator "I'm dying" and confirmed that his friend had also been stabbed.

Dylan was able to describe the 'Rambo' knife that was used, as well as the number of attackers, before losing consciousness.

Sadly, responders were unable to save the 16-year-old, who had been stabbed 13 times. A coroner confirmed Dylan died from a stab wound to the heart.

Despite their best efforts, Dylan did not regain consciousness and later died at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) at 7:41pm that night, the jury was told.

Both of the defendants were quickly apprehended by police, who reportedly caught the first defendant "hiding" in a house in the early hours of August 6 after a relative reported him missing.

Police also found the knife used, which had the DNA of both Dylan and his other wounded friend on it.

However both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Defence barristers are yet to issue open statements.