Dylan Holliday murder: Second boy charged and set to appear in court

He'll appear before magistrates this morning

By Kate Cronin
Friday, 13th August 2021, 10:00 am
Floral tributes to Dylan left at the scene

Another teen has been charged with the murder of a Wellingborough boy.

The 16-year-old boy from Wellingborough, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with the murder of Dylan Holliday and the attempted murder of a second boy who was injured during the incident on the Queensway estate on Thursday, August 5.

He will appear before magistrates in Northampton this morning (Friday, August 13).

Another 16-year-old is also charged with the same offences and appeared before magistrates earlier this week.

A trial is due to take place in January.

Three other people from Northampton were arrested and questioned on Wednesday.