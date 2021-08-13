Dylan Holliday murder: Second boy charged and set to appear in court
He'll appear before magistrates this morning
Another teen has been charged with the murder of a Wellingborough boy.
The 16-year-old boy from Wellingborough, who cannot be named because of his age, has been charged with the murder of Dylan Holliday and the attempted murder of a second boy who was injured during the incident on the Queensway estate on Thursday, August 5.
He will appear before magistrates in Northampton this morning (Friday, August 13).
Another 16-year-old is also charged with the same offences and appeared before magistrates earlier this week.
A trial is due to take place in January.