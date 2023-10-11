News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
They are due to appear before Northampton Crown Court next month
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:21 BST
A man and a woman have been charged with three modern slavery offences following an incident in Northampton.

Ionut-Alin Dobre, aged 29, and Nicoleta-Andreeva Zaharia, aged 32, both of St Andrew’s Street, have been charged with arranging/facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, controlling prostitution for gain, and modern slavery.

The charges relate to the alleged exploitation of a woman in Northampton.

Both Dobre and Zaharia appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October 7, and were remanded into custody ahead of their next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on November 15, 2023.