A man and a woman have been charged with three modern slavery offences following an incident in Northampton.

Ionut-Alin Dobre, aged 29, and Nicoleta-Andreeva Zaharia, aged 32, both of St Andrew’s Street, have been charged with arranging/facilitating the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, controlling prostitution for gain, and modern slavery.

The charges relate to the alleged exploitation of a woman in Northampton.

