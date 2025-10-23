Dumped rubbish in neighbouring county came from Northampton, court told

A man who dumped rubbish taken from an address in Northampton has been fined by the court.

Aurelian Stoev, aged 32, pleaded pleaded guilty to the two offences of illegal depositing of waste when he appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates Court on Wednesday 15 October 2025.

Buckinghamshire Council said a large pule of waste was dumped in a road on Sunday October 27 last year.

“A witness came forward saying he saw two large tipper vans leaving the scene near where the waste was deposited between 3.15 and 3.30pm. Checking footage from a nearby Buckinghamshire Council camera, the recording showed a large tipper van, full of the same waste which was later found dumped, roughly 400 meters from where it was found,” a spokesperson said.

Some of the rubbish found dumped across the county border

Four days later another pile of was found in another location.

“After examining the waste and finding evidence, Buckinghamshire Council officers were led to a building company. The company explained they had paid a man and van to remove the waste from an address in Northampton. The witness was able to provide council officers with bank details, a mobile number and a vehicle registration number,” the spokesperson said.

The same vehicle was used on both occasions and was traced back to Mr Stoev.

Magistrates at High Wycombe Magistrates Court fined Mr Stoev £1,038 for both offences and ordered him to pay costs and compensation of £3,075.30. A victim surcharge of £830.00 was also levied, making a total to pay of £5981.30, the spokesperson said.

Ade Osibogun is Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Climate Change and Waste. He said: “Buckinghamshire Council has a zero-tolerance stance on fly-tipping. It is against the law and where we have the evidence to prosecute, we will seek to bring offenders to justice.”