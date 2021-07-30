Deetlefs sped through the Brambleside estate while drunk

An unlicensed motorcyclist who admitted having 'over ten beers' before getting on his bike and speeding through residential streets in Kettering has avoided jail.

Northampton Crown Court heard Jordan Deetlefs was spotted on a white Honda motorbike by the town's CCTV control staff at about midnight on May 11 this year before police caught up with him in Rockingham Road.

Deetlefs, of Bramshill Avenue, turned down Chiltern Road and into Pennine Way followed by police cars with blue lights and sirens on but he accelerated away at 50mph down the 30mph-limit road.

The 29-year-old then turned down Cotswold Road and back onto Rockingham Road at speeds in excess of 70mph. Police were forced to abort their pursuit on safety grounds after five minutes.

Prosecuting, Abigail Hill, said: "He overtook a number of vehicles, changed lanes on a roundabout, before travelling on the wrong side of the road in an attempt to evade the police car."

The defendant got away but half an hour later was seen on CCTV pushing his bike along Weekley Glebe Road before he parked it up on a driveway.

Officers went to the property and Deetlefs blew 92 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath, before blowing 96mg when he was taken to the police station. The legal limit is 35mg.

During interview Deetlefs denied seeing the police car behind him because of 'tunnel vision'.

Ms Hill added: "He said he'd had over ten beers that night."

Deetlefs appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, July 29) to admit dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol, driving with no insurance and on a provisional licence.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo heard how Detleffs had 11 convictions for 25 previous offences including one for driving with excess alcohol when he was 15. He had also received 14 months in prison for possession of a bladed article and criminal damage in September 2018.

Mitigating for Deetlefs, Micaila Williams said that her client should be given full credit for his early guilty pleas although she conceded he did have a 'long but old' antecedent history.

"He had been working at Wicksteed Leisure but was laid off because of the pandemic," said Ms Williams.

"This is still a young man that has a lot of learning to do. He's accepted responsibility and is capable of being rehabilitated. I'd ask your honour to give him that opportunity."

She said he had 'taken things into his own hands' and found voluntary work as well as getting a place on a Frank Bruno Foundation project in Northampton which helps people deal with mental health issues through non-contact boxing and wellbeing programmes.

Judge Mayo said: "You know what would have happened if you had hit a child in the state you were in.

"There's a significant opportunity to rehabilitate yourself and get your life out of the ditch you've been in."

He was given a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation requirement days. He was also banned from driving and will have to sit an extended retest in order to regain his licence.

The judge also asked Deetflefs to return to the court in three months to give an update on his progress.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.