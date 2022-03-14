Magistrates jailed a man over a catalogue of drunken incidents in Northampton town centre.

Mark Anthony Smith, aged 36, admitted charges of drunk and disorderly, racially aggravated threatening behaviour, indecent exposure, public nuisance, assaulting a police officer, criminal damage between March and November 2021.

He was jailed for a total of 12 weeks at a hearing on Wednesday (March 9) after twice failing to turn up at court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith was jailed for incidents Northampton's Market Square

Smith was also charged with possession of cannabis when he was re-arrested last week.

Magistrates also ordered him to pay a total of £805 — including £150 in compensation to victims of the assault and threatening behaviour — and made him subject of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order over urinating in London Road in full view of passing traffic on November 22.