Drunk, 36, jailed over racial threats, assaulting police and indecent exposure during catalogue of incidents in Northampton town centre
Magistrates sentence him to 12 weeks over catalogue of incidents in Market Square and London Road
Magistrates jailed a man over a catalogue of drunken incidents in Northampton town centre.
Mark Anthony Smith, aged 36, admitted charges of drunk and disorderly, racially aggravated threatening behaviour, indecent exposure, public nuisance, assaulting a police officer, criminal damage between March and November 2021.
He was jailed for a total of 12 weeks at a hearing on Wednesday (March 9) after twice failing to turn up at court.
Smith was also charged with possession of cannabis when he was re-arrested last week.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay a total of £805 — including £150 in compensation to victims of the assault and threatening behaviour — and made him subject of a seven-year sexual harm prevention order over urinating in London Road in full view of passing traffic on November 22.
Smith, of Wilmington Terrace, also admitted indecent exposure in Northampton’s Market Square in July last year.