A driver with 55 convictions for 160 offences spanning three decades escaped jail after flipping his car after driving along a grass verge on the A43.

Colin McMichael’s Vauxhall Zafira crossed from lanes one to two, spun out of control and hit the central reservation before rolling onto its roof.

One fellow motorist who spotted the vehicle told Northampton Crown Court on Friday (April 1) that he suspected McMichael had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McMichael appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (April 1).

The 51-year-old told police at the scene he had lost the feeling in his leg due to an old injury and then lost control of the vehicle.

But officers said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, was verbally aggressive and falling asleep while talking to them.

He also gave false details to police so they searched his bag and found a knife — and later discovered McMichael had no driving licence or insurance.

McMichael was taken to hospital where officers found he was also carrying a bag of cannabis.

Witnesses said he had been acting “strangely” and waving a crutch around following the incident in June 2020.

McMichael, formerly of Hastings Walk, Corby, was accompanied into court by a solicitor and social worker who had to hush him several times as he spoke over His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, carrying a knife and possession of cannabis.

The court was told he had 55 convictions for 160 offences including driving while disqualified and drug possession in 1996, carrying a knife in 1997 and 2003 and an assault for which he is still serving a 36-month community order.

His social worker told the court McMichael is waiting to transfer into supported living and is doing well.

Judge Mayo said: “I am impressed by the wraparound care you are getting from a number of agencies so I am prepared to suspend the sentence.”