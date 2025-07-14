Magistrates dealt with these cases also involving a serial shoplifter, drink driving, assault on police, threatening behaviour and criminal damage…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 28

DANIEL HAWTIN, aged 39, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, 11 counts of theft from a shop — on May 17 at 20.14 stole items to the value of £12.35 belonging to One Stop, on May 17 at 18.27 stole items to the value of £19 belonging to One Stop, on May 29 at Northampton, stole items to the value of £30.35 belonging to One Stop, on June 10 stole items to the value of £31.50 belonging One Stop, on June 12 stole items to the value of £45 belonging to Co-op, on June 17 at 16.30 at Northampton, stole items to the value of £94.69 belonging to One Stop, on June 17 at 20.51 stole items to the value of £94.20 belonging to One Stop, on June 18 stole items to the value of £62 belonging to One Stop, on June 22 stole items to the value of £111.70 belonging to One Stop, on June 24 stole items to the value of £65.65 belonging to One Stop, on June 26 stole items to the value of £58.80 belonging to One Stop; 22 weeks in prison, compensation of £625.24.

■ These cases were heard on June 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

DEAN ROBERTS, aged 46, of Skiddaw Walk, Northampton, five counts of burglary other than dwelling theft — on or about December 16, 2024, entered as a trespasser Desired Lengths and stole £80 cash, on February 1, 2025, entered Barratts Club, Northampton, as a trespasser with intent to steal, on February 16 entered The Picturedrome, Northampton, as a trespasser with intent to steal, on March 31 entered Headlands public house as a trespasser and stole a purse with £400 cash and bank card, on April 28 entered Butt Savouries as a trespasser and stole various items and cash to the approximate value of £100; 50 weeks in prison suspended for two years, drug rehabilitation order for six months, compensation of £613.53, costs: £425.

RICHARD WYANT, aged 45, of Cranford Road, Northampton, two counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order by failing to obtain permission from police before purchasing a new internet enabled device and by deleting internet history; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RICHARD BOND, aged 61, of Appledore Close, Flore, common assault, two counts of assault by beating, harassment without violence; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £400.

SHARON WANJIRU GATUA, aged 23, of Ingleborough Way, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Eastfield Road, Northampton, when alcohol level above limit — 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, aggravated vehicle taking with property damage £5,000 or over, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANDREI-ALEXANDRU CALIN, aged 28, of Rydal Mount, Northampton, drove a vehicle on the A45 otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, eight points.

PETER BROWN, aged 32, of Holmecross Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; community order, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

TOMASZ TELEGA, aged 41, of St Andrew’s Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle in Leicester Street, Northampton, when alcohol level above limit — 99 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

GLENN RIBCHESTER, aged 49, of Cherry Close, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, drunk and disorderly in a public place — Abington Street, Northampton; fined £100, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on July 1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAOLO FLAMMIA, aged 57, of Watersmeet, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a chair to the value of £5; fined £180, court order, surcharge £72, costs £600.

THOMAS GRIZZELL, aged 39, of Slade House, Daventry, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a window, a door and two plastic buckets value unknown; conditionally discharged for six months, costs £85.

JAMES FREELAND, aged 34, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole goods with another to the value of £70.85 belonging to Morrisons Local; fined £40, compensation of £35, costs £85.

PAUL CALDERBANK, aged 42, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, assaulted a child by beating; fined £200, community order, compensation of £100, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRETT BERESFORD, aged 29, of Lansdale Road, Glasgow, common assault of a person, resisted police; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, costs £85.

THOMAS BROWN, aged 29, of The Briars, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, resisted arrest; fined £120, community order with 140 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ADAM JOHN UNDERWOOD, aged 39, of Monmouth Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an appointment with an unpaid work team as instructed; fined £50, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.