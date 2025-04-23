Drug gang leader's 'right-hand man' who oversaw Northampton operation jailed after fleeing to Spain
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Viktor Karavaqiri, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on April 17, after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply a Class B drug (cannabis).
The 26-year-old was charged in April 2023 before fleeing to Spain. He was extradited back to the UK in December 2024.
Karavaqiri was part of a group investigated by the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) over the supply of the Class B drug both within Northampton and into Buckinghamshire and Essex.
The investigation revealed Karavaqiri’s key role as a “right-hand man” of the group’s leader, 26-year-old Fjoraldo Lazaj, and his involvement in arranging shipments of the drug to Milton Keynes as well as overseeing sales in Northampton.
Speaking after Karavaqiri’s sentencing, senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Chris Sewell of EMSOU, said: “Our investigations into this criminal group uncovered a sizeable network of people facilitating the supply of cannabis, including Viktor Karavaqiri.
“As recognised by the sentencing judge, Karavaqiri played a significant role in these illegal operations, with the evidence we painstakingly gathered showing how he acted as a right-hand man to the group’s leader, acting as his deputy and overseeing sales himself as well as directing others in the group to make deliveries.
“Despite Karavaqiri’s efforts to outrun justice, with the co-operation of the Spanish authorities we were able to secure his return to the UK, and I hope this sentence and the wider case demonstrates our determination to bring those responsible for the sale and supply of illegal drugs to account.”
Karavaqiri was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment when he appeared before a judge for sentencing.
Under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, a forfeiture order was made for an Audi A4 car belonging to Karavaqiri, who was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.
Five other men convicted of offences relating to the conspiracy, including Lazaj, were jailed for a total of more than 15 years at the same court last July and August.