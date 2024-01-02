Drug driver jailed after seriously injuring mother and child in dangerous overtake in Northampton

The 30-year-old was witnessed swerving in and out of traffic on the A45 before overtaking on a single carriageway road and colliding head-on with an oncoming vehicle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A drug driver has been jailed after he caused serious injury to a mother and her child during a dangerous overtake in Northampton.

Jake Oliver Warren, formerly of Dunster Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on December 19, 2023 after being charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one offence of driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old previously pleaded guilty to all three charges, following the incident in Rushmere Road on October 30, 2022.

Jake Oliver Warren.

At about 6.15pm on the day of the incident, Warren was witnessed swerving in and out of traffic on the A45 Nene Valley Way in his black Vauxhall Astra, before swapping lanes and cutting in front of other cars at the Barnes Meadow roundabout to get to the front of the queue at the traffic lights.

Northamptonshire Police say as the traffic lights changed to green, Warren sped off and without indicating, overtook a car on Rushmere Road, and collided head-on with the female driver of a grey VX Golf travelling in the opposition direction, seriously injuring her and her young passenger in the process.

Police added that Warren helped the injured parties out of the other car and was found laid on the floor when emergency services arrived. He initially told the police that he had fallen asleep at the wheel, which he later unsuccessfully disputed at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers conducted both a roadside breath test and drug wipe, and despite a negative reading for alcohol, Warren tested positive for cocaine and was subsequently arrested. He was taken to Northampton General Hospital, where a blood sample was taken for analysis.

Following sentencing, lead investigator, PC Nikki Hanwell of the West LPA Response Team, said: “Prior to the collision, Warren was witnessed driving in a dangerous and reckless manner, and his total disregard for other road users led to two people sustaining serious injuries.

“The manner of his driving fell below the legal requirements however, Warren had also taken illicit drugs, which not only put his life in unnecessary danger but also the lives of innocent people unwittingly sharing the road with him.

“This traumatic incident has had a huge impact on the lives of the female driver and her child however, I hope that they can take some solace from the sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I also hope Warren is aware, that as result of his reckless use of the road, he was fortunate that his actions did not leave a family grieving for their loved one.”

Warren was sentenced to a total of 28 months imprisonment for both counts of serious injury by dangerous driving and disqualified from driving for 38-months for the drug-drive conviction.