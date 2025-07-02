Drug dealing brothers jailed after being found in Northampton with 35 wraps of crack cocaine, cannabis and cash

A pair of drug dealing brothers have been jailed after they were found in Northampton with 35 wraps of crack cocaine, cannabis and cash.

Reshane Ebanks, aged 23 and Cyrus Ebanks, aged 21, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on May 16 for sentencing, after they pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (crack cocaine), just before a jury was sworn at the start of their scheduled trial. Reshane Ebanks also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis), driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving without third party insurance.

The pair, who were in a black Audi, were stopped at about 3pm on March 9 2024, in Grafton Street, when officers suspected the car was involved in drugs supply in the town.

During a search, a pack of Class A drugs – containing 35 individual wraps of crack cocaine – was seized along with a small amount of cannabis, a quantity of cash, a mobile phone and a separate SIM card.

Cyrus Ebanks (left) and Reshane Ebanks (right).

Two more mobile phones, a small quantity of cannabis and a set of scales were seized from inside the car.

PC Louis Brandham of the Op Revive West Team, who led the investigation, said: “I’m pleased with the sentences handed to Reshane and Cyrus Ebanks, and hope it is seen as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking about coming to our county to deal drugs.”

Reshane Ebanks, of Beechings Way in Gillingham, Kent, and Cyrus Ebanks, of Thrale Road in Wandsworth, London, were sentenced to 27 months’ imprisonment each for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine.

In addition to the drug offence, Reshane Ebanks was handed a one-month concurrent sentence for the possession of cannabis and ordered to pay a £228 victim surcharge. He received no separate penalties in relation to the two driving offences.

A forfeiture and destruction order was also made to destroy the crack cocaine, cannabis, drug paraphernalia and mobile phones.

The judge also made a forfeiture application under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, for £575 of the seized money to be redirected to the Northamptonshire Community Fund.