Drug dealer taken off Northampton streets to start five years in jail

A drug dealer who sold Class A drugs in Northampton has been jailed for more than five years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Northamptonshire Police said that following the arrest of Jack Root, aged 23, of Melbury Place, Northampton, who was jailed for almost 12 years in January this year, a police investigation identified a second suspect – 23-year-old Daniel Dobson.

A police spokesperson said: “Dobson, previously of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, was found to be working under Root - recruiting and directing others to sell crack cocaine and heroin across Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Dobson was arrested in February 2024 and subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Daniel Dobson

“After pleading guilty to the offence at Northampton Crown Court in April, Dobson returned to the same court last month (September 4) where he was sentenced to five years and four months in prison,” the spokesperson added.

Lead investigator - PC Lewis Patterson said: “This result, alongside the one we had in January for Jack Root, is the culmination of some good, proactive work by the Force’s Operation Revive team in Northampton.

“However, this would not have been possible without the support from other departments including those from neighbourhood policing, local response, central operations, forensics, the Force Intelligence Bureau and our Economic Crime Unit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said a 19-year-old Northampton man also convicted in relation to the same investigation received a 20-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years, with a six-month curfew, GPS monitoring and 100 hours of unpaid work.

The spokesperson added: “If you have information or see any suspicious behaviour where you live, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or report online at www.northants.police.uk/RO. In an emergency always call 999.

“Information can also be submitted anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or online here.”