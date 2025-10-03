Drug dealer jailed after raid at Northampton property

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 09:56 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 09:07 BST
A drug dealer has been jailed after a raid at a Northampton property, where cash and weapons were also found.

Salman Uddin, of Vienne Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on September 25 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one count of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

The 25-year-old’s Duston home was raided by police on August 13.

A warrant was executed and inside the property officers found a quantity of Class A and B drugs were discovered, alongside cash, weapons and drug dealing paraphernalia.

Uddin was arrested and subsequently charged, following the raid.

Uddin was sentenced to sentenced to five years and seven months in prison.

