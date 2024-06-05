Drug dealer jailed after police smelt cannabis coming from car on A43 near Kettering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer has been jailed after police found 4kg of cannabis hidden in a laundry bag after his car was stopped on the A43 near Kettering.

Mihai Cocilnau was arrested after his white Vauxhall Combo van was stopped by Northamptonshire Roads Policing Team officers on Sunday, February 25 this year.

As the officers spoke to Cocilnau, of Daneshill Road, Leicester, they smelt what they believed to be cannabis coming from inside the van, which he tried to pass off as him smoking the Class B drug while in the vehicle.

When a roadside drug wipe test proved negative, he informed the officers that he had cannabis in the van.

Northants Police file picture/National World

The 40-year-old was sentenced to 19 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Detective Sergeant Nichola Sanderson of the North LPA CID team said: “Although some may not see this as a tough enough sentence, I hope this deters anyone else who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northamptonshire and reinforces the message that we will catch you."

In addition to the 4kg of cannabis – that had a retail value of between £12,280 and £16,360 – a small amount of the drug, which was inside a washing capsule box, was seized along with two mobile phones and two SIM cards.

Cocilnau appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court, where he was remanded in custody.

The case was committed to Northampton Crown Court for trial however, on Thursday, May 23, he pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced on the same day to 19 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £154 surcharge.