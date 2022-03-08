A Northampton drug dealer found with bags of cocaine ready to be sold on the streets has been jailed for three years.

Aidan Quinn, aged 30, of Old Barn Court, pleaded guilty while on trial for charges of possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Searches when he was arrested found amounts of cocaine in different forms, including a number of packaged ‘deal bags’, plus more than £1,200 in cash, a knuckle duster and drug-dealing paraphernalia such as scales.

Quinn was jailed for three years on Friday for dealing cocaine. Photo: Bedfordshire Police

A mobile phone seized from his flat contained lists of drug users who owed him money and more than 140 message exchanges arranging deals.

Quinn was arrested at his former home in Dunstable by Bedfordshire Police officers in April 2019 and sentenced at Huntingdon Crown Court on Friday (March 4).

Investigation Officer Gary Hales said: “Drug dealing has far reaching consequences not only for those seeking to profit from the misery of others, but also as it is directly linked to many other criminal acts we come across.