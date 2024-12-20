Drug dealer jailed after officers found him with 51 wraps of crack cocaine near Northampton supermarket

A drug dealer has been jailed after police officers found him with 51 wraps of crack cocaine near a Northampton supermarket.

Danny Sebastian Mains, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 18 to be sentenced, after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

The 23-year-old was spotted by police officers on patrol around the Victoria Promenade on April 18. When Mains saw them, he immediately ran off, discarding a package near Cattle Market Road before being detained a short time later.

Police say the package was found in a bush and contained 51 wraps of crack cocaine inside. According to Northamptonshire Police, evidence showed that Mains was dealing for a county line.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable Joe Belcher said: “I am really pleased with the result of this case as it was a great job from start to finish - from Mains’ arrest as a result of the proactive patrols in Northampton town centre to the work we did in CID to get the case to court.

“I hope this result demonstrates that in the end, drug dealing doesn’t pay and that Northamptonshire isn’t a safe place for drug dealers. We will catch you and we will bring you to justice.”

Mains was sentenced to three years and one month in prison.