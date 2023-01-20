A 21-year-old man has been jailed after wraps of heroin fell out of his underwear during a police search in Northampton.

Calvin Ochan, of Chesley Gardens, East Ham, London, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, January 20 after pleading guilty to possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply to others.

The court heard that police were called to a property on August 5, 2021 at around 1.29pm to conduct a welfare check on a male when Ochan was seen running from the house.

Calvin Ochan, aged 21, from London, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, January 20.

Following a foot chase, Ochan was detained under the misuse of drugs act and taken to Campbell Street police station, where he was searched.

Ben Gow, prosecuting, said Ochan initially claimed he only had money in his possession but police discovered an iPhone, burner phone, £590 in cash and then two wraps of heroin, which fell out of his underwear during the search.

Ochan told officers, “I forgot about them, they’re mine. I am a drug user,” the court heard.

Analysis of the phones revealed drug dealing messages for both Class A and B drugs. Ochan gave a no comment interview.

Ochan has convictions for 49 previous offences including violence, knife crimes, possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin, for which he served a 40 month prison sentence.

The defendant was released from this prison sentence in June 2022 - just two months before this offence.

The court heard that, at that time, Ochan had accumulated significant drug debts of his own - relating to his cannabis use - had no fixed accommodation and was not able to claim benefits. He did, however, have long-standing relationships with drug dealers and gangs.

Daniel Green, in mitigation, said: “He had been pressured - albeit not very hard - to work off that debt and that was what he was doing.”

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced Cohan to 45 months in prison. The seized cash will go to a local charity and a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.