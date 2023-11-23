News you can trust since 1931
Drug dealer jailed after he threw more than 100 wraps of cocaine and heroin during police chase in Northampton

The 24-year-old ran off when he was approached by officers
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:20 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 15:20 GMT
A drug dealer has been jailed after he threw more than 100 wraps of cocaine and heroin into a garden during a police foot chase in Northampton.

Brian Gambamba of Boleyn Road, Islington, London appeared at Northampton Crown Court on November 13 to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and one offence of obstructing a police officer.

The 24-year-old was part of a group of four males who officers spotted loitering in an alleyway off Bourne Crescent, behind Brookside Meadows, in the Kings Heath on August 20, this year.

Brian Gambamba.Brian Gambamba.
As the officers approached, Gambamba was on his mobile phone and started to walk off. When officers went to stop him, he then ran off.

Police say during a short foot chase Gambamba threw a black bag into a nearby garden before he was detained. The bag was retrieved and searched which resulted in more than 100 wraps of Class A drugs being seized along with cash and an iPhone.

Detective Constable Emma Powell of the West LPA CID team said: “Tackling drug harm is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I am pleased with this sentence which demonstrates that drug dealing is taken seriously by both police and the courts.

“We hope this sentence also sends out a clear message to those involved in the illegal drugs trade. Whether you’re a street level dealer or orchestrating wholesale supply, if you choose to go down this route, we will disrupt your activities and bring you to justice.”

Gambamba was sentenced to 33 months in prison and ordered to pay £228 costs and victim surcharge.

A 16-year-old boy from Northampton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to be sentenced at a date to be confirmed in connection with this case after he was charged with possession of a knife blade/pointed article in a public place.

If anyone has concerns about drug dealing, report it to police on 101, online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.