A 35-year-old drug dealer has been jailed after a package containing cocaine worth up to £11,000 posted to Northampton was intercepted at East Midlands Airport.

Police found weapons including knives and machetes after raiding a property in St James’ as part of their investigation into Aundray Brown, whose name was on the parcel, which arrived from Jamaica in 2020.

The package, which carried a Grange Park address, contained 112g of drugs hidden among some T-shirts.

That sparked an investigation that found that Brown had successfully received two similar parcels delivered to the same address.

Officers armed with a warrant swooped on Brown’s home address in Lincoln Road on May 11 this year and discovered digital scales with traces of white powder, the weapons and several mobile phones.

Analysis later found the phones contained damning evidence that Brown had been involved in the supply of both cocaine and heroin.

Brown was charged with being concerned in the fraudulent evasion of prohibition of cocaine, offering to supply cocaine and offering to supply heroin.

He was convicted of the offences at Northampton Crown Court earlier this year and sentenced to five years, four months earlier this year.

Following the hearing, Detective Constable Scott Allan, said: “I welcome the sentence handed to Brown. Tackling drugs and the serious and organised crime that sits behind it, is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case demonstrates that fact.

“People often think drugs are a victimless crime but there a huge amount of exploitation behind it results in numerous people suffering. We will continue working hard to get more good results like this one and bring more drug dealers to justice.”

Chief Constable Nick Adderley made tackling drug harm one of his force’s ‘Matters of Priority’ for the next three years — alongside serious violence, serious and organised crime and violence against women and girls.