Drug dealer jailed after cannabis and cocaine worth up to £114,000 found in Northampton home
A drug dealer has been jailed after cocaine and cannabis worth up to £114,000 was found in his Northampton home.
Odise Hajdari, of Queen’s Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (November 27) after pleading guilty to two charges – one of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and one one of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
The 33-year-old was stopped by patrol officers on August 23 after they witnessed him taking part in what they believed to be a drug deal in Spencer Road.
When searched, three large packages of cannabis in cling film were recovered along with a mobile phone. Once in custody, a further search discovered more than £380 in cash.
A subsequent search of his home address uncovered more evidence of his illicit activities with a further 7.8kg of cannabis, along with up to a quarter of a kilo of cocaine recovered. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be between £52,000 and £114,000. More than £1,000 in cash was also seized from the property.
Detective Sergeant Cory Wise of the West LPA Crime team said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Odise Hajdari by the courts and hope it also serves as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northampton. We will stop your illicit activities and bring you to justice.”
Hajdari was sentenced to 42 months imprisonment for possession with intent to supply cocaine and a further 14 months to run concurrently for the cannabis offence.