Drug dealer jailed after cannabis and cocaine worth up to £114,000 found in Northampton home

More than seven kilograms of cannabis was found at his house

A drug dealer has been jailed after cocaine and cannabis worth up to £114,000 was found in his Northampton home.

Odise Hajdari, of Queen’s Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (November 27) after pleading guilty to two charges – one of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and one one of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

The 33-year-old was stopped by patrol officers on August 23 after they witnessed him taking part in what they believed to be a drug deal in Spencer Road.

When searched, three large packages of cannabis in cling film were recovered along with a mobile phone. Once in custody, a further search discovered more than £380 in cash.

A subsequent search of his home address uncovered more evidence of his illicit activities with a further 7.8kg of cannabis, along with up to a quarter of a kilo of cocaine recovered. The street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be between £52,000 and £114,000. More than £1,000 in cash was also seized from the property.

Detective Sergeant Cory Wise of the West LPA Crime team said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to Odise Hajdari by the courts and hope it also serves as a deterrent to anyone who is thinking of dealing drugs in Northampton. We will stop your illicit activities and bring you to justice.”