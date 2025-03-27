Drug dealer jailed after being found on Daventry playing field with 40 wraps of cocaine

A drug dealer has been jailed after being found on a Daventry playing field with 40 wraps of cocaine and £900 in cash.

Oltion Stafasani, of no fixed address, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on March 17 to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

The 20-year-old was arrested on The Hollows playing field on January 31, just a few days after the Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team had used Northamptonshire Talking to ask their community for information about drug-related activity.

The replies they received enabled targeted patrol activity which resulted in the stop and search of Stafasani, who was carrying 40 wraps of cocaine and £900 in cash.

PC Adam Colton, from Operation Fragment, said: “It is fantastic to see Stafasani receive a decent custodial sentence, which reflects the harm illegal drugs cause to individuals and communities.

“The public are the eyes and ears of policing, and this result shows just how vital information from communities is to effective and robust policing.

“In just a week we went from asking people to tell us what they knew to having someone charged and in court admitting their guilt, and that person is now starting a two-year jail term.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who contacted us with their concerns and shared what they knew about drug-related activity in our town.”

Stafasani was sentenced to two years in prison. A forfeiture order was made for the drugs, which will be destroyed, and the cash, which will be donated to the Northamptonshire Community Foundation charity.