Drug dealer imprisoned after being found with 54 wraps of Class A drugs in Northampton

A man has been imprisoned for more than two years after being found in Northampton with 54 wraps of Class A drugs.

Arnold Masambundu, aged 21, formerly of Hunters Close, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, November 9 after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply to others and committing an offence whilst subject to a conditional discharge order.

The court heard that police were patrolling the area around Eastern Avenue North on January 18, 2022 when officers noticed the defendant on a bike wearing all black with no lights on.

Arnold Masambundu, aged 21, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, November 9.

Quiana Fitzpatrick, prosecuting, said officers stopped Masambundu. He sat on a nearby wall and was clearly nervous and appeared to be fiddling behind him.

Police told Masambundu to stand up and, on the wall, they saw 12 wraps of drugs, the court heard. Behind the wall was another 25 wraps. The defendant told officers they did not belong to him.

The court heard that Masambundu was searched and two more wraps were found on his person, amounting to 54 wraps in total - 22 of cocaine and 32 of heroin - estimated to be worth between £520 and £1,080. He also had £10 in cash.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the defendant gave a no comment interview and refused to provide police with the pin to his phone. She added that Masambundu admitted he committed the offences entirely for financial gain.

The court heard that, at the time of committing these offences, he was subject to a 12 month conditional discharge order made in October 2021 after he assaulted an emergency worker and obstructed a drug search.

Gemma Rose, in mitigation, said there was no evidence of operational management or understanding of the scale of the operation or involving others such as a burner phone, empty packets or other drug dealing paraphernalia.

The defence barrister added that the offence was committed when Masambundu was aged 20 so there was a level of immaturity and he is describe as someone, who is vulnerable to exploitation from sophisticated offenders.

Ms Rose said: “Although I accept he is older, he is still a very young adult and there is still much for him to learn and grow from.”

The court heard that Masambandu entered early guilty pleas, fully complied with police and was “open and candid” to probation about how he felt helpless during the pandemic with no employment so turned to drug dealing as a means to support himself.

Ms Rose said the defendant now lives with his mother and sister in London and helps to care for his mother who has diabetes.

Recorder Jame Bide-Thomas said that Masambundu played a significant role in street dealing.

Mr Bide-Thomas said: “You candidly admit you were involved in selling drugs in the hope of making significant quantities of money and you must have had an understanding of the scale of the operation.

He added: “It is suggested that you are - to some extent - vulnerable, however, I have to take into account that you chose to involve yourself in this offending. You even travelled from another city to do it.”