Drug dealer found with £160,000 of cocaine in Northampton jailed for four years

A 47-year-old man has been jailed after he was found in possession of five 1kg blocks of Class A drugs in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police says Mohammed Amer Munir, previously of Lancaster Road, London, was stopped in a black Toyota Prius in Paxton Road on the morning of November 3, 2024.

The vehicle was searched and inside, officers found a holdall which contained five 1kg blocks of cocaine with a street value estimated to be about £160,000, the statement said.

After failing a drugs’ test at the side of the road, Munir was also found to be disqualified from driving and uninsured.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, and drug driving.

After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court in March, Munir returned to the same court on Monday August 4 where he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Detective Inspector Carrie Powers from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Team said: “This was a significant seizure of Class A drugs, and I am pleased that Mohammed Munir has received a lengthy sentence for thinking he could enter Northamptonshire in possession of them.

“People often think drug offences are victimless crimes but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“So, to the people who think having a line of cocaine on a night out is just a harmless bit of fun - think of the people who have been exploited overseas in order for the drugs to get to the UK, the vulnerable children used to run the drugs, and the amount of violence that results from drug dealing. Not to mention the health implications of what you’re taking being cut with potentially harmful substances.

“In Northamptonshire, we will do our utmost to put as many drug dealers like Munir behind bars and I hope this case reassures the public as to how serious we take incidents such as this.”