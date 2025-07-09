Drug dealer, 19, jailed after search of Northampton home uncovers large quantity of cocaine, heroin and MDMA

A 19-year-old drug dealer has been jailed after a search of a Northampton home uncovered a large quantity of cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Daniel Lake, of Sunderland Street, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on June 3 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, those drugs being cocaine, heroin and MDMA.

Police say on the afternoon of March 10, two police officers on foot patrol in the St James area spotted Lake leaving an address in Sunderland Street, dressed all in black with a balaclava on.

The two officers stopped him in St James Park Road near the Marlborough Road junction and detained him for a search.

Daniel Lake.

He was subsequently found to be in possession of a large amount of cash and a mobile phone. This led officers to search the property he had just left and once inside, they found a quantity of Class A drugs.

Detective Constable Emma Powell said: “I am pleased to see Daniel Lake handed a custodial sentence as it demonstrates that drug dealing does not pay in Northamptonshire.

“This was a good job involving a number of departments and I’d particularly like to thank the officers who arrested Lake for their proactivity and determination to keep the people in this county safe.

“I hope this result reassures our communities and I want to be clear on the fact that our desire to put more people like Lake in prison will not waver.”

Lake was sentenced to two years in prison.