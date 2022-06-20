Drug addict shoplifter targeted Northampton garage 15 times in ten weeks

Magistrates ordered a drug addict to get treatment after he admitted shoplifting from the same Northampton garage 15 TIMES in ten weeks.

Jason Robert Brittain repeatedly raided the BP shop on Harborough Road North between March 23 and June 5, racking up a haul worth nearly £800.

The 40-year-old, said to be of Hinton Road, Northampton, admitted returning to the garage to steal three more times before the end of March and four times on the same day, April 4.

Other hauls included goods up to £135 — including £35 worth of Easter eggs on March 28.

He was finally collared after taking items totalling £33.64 on June 5 — his FIFTEENTH raid on the garage.