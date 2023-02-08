‘Drop dead now’: Northampton man’s chilling messages to daughter in campaign of harassment

A Northampton man has been sent to prison after breaching a restraining order numerous times to send threatening messages to his daughter.

Derek Norcross, aged 58, of Abbey Road, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 8 after pleading guilty to four counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of sending threatening text messages.

The restraining order, which was made in 2014, had already been breached by Norcross on seven occasions before 2022, the court heard.

Derek Norcross, aged 58, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, February 8.

Serena Varatharajah, prosecuting, said Norcross contacted his daughter on April 24, 2022 to ask for £40, which she declined. He then bombarded her with threatening texts and calls telling her he would “destroy her,” “I hope you drop dead now” and “I will catch up with you one day and you should start watching your back.” He also made references to “battering” her mother, the court heard.

The harassment was reported to the police, Norcross was taken in for questioning in May 2022 and he was released on bail.

Ms Varatharajah said Norcross then called his daughter from three different phone numbers a total of 67 times on July 28, 2022 and he texted her to ask if she had cancelled her complaint to the police.

The court heard that Norcross breached the restraining order again when he sent a text message to his daughter’s partner on September 17, 2022 stating: “Can you tell her I’ve got to go to court? I’m going down for six - nine months for sure. Thank you for sending your dad to prison.”

Norcross gave a no-comment police interview. He has 15 previous convictions for 26 offences dating back to 1991 including breaching restraining orders and harassment.

The victim, in an impact statement, described being “stressed, on edge and constantly looking over her shoulder.” She also had to install a Ring doorbell for her safety and had to warn other family members about Norcross’ behaviour.

William Forber-Heyward, in mitigation, said that Norcross has a diagnosis of schizophrenia and he was made subject to a hospital order in 2015.

The defence barrister said: “Until these cases in 2022, there is a gap in his offending behaviour which shows he is someone who has perhaps turned a corner.”

He suggested that Norcross was not aware that the restraining order made by his daughter was indefinite as he thought it was five years long and expired in 2019.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, however, disputed this claim as Norcross must have known given his many court appearances for this matter.

Mr Forber-Heyward said Norcross was - at the time of offending - in a “chaotic” state because he was not taking his medication and not managing his finances properly. He argued that no serious harm was caused by the offending as there was contact “both ways.”

Judge Herbert, regarding Norcross’ text message saying “thank you for putting your dad in prison”, said: “That message is particularly unattractive because you sought to put the blame on her when, in reality, you are the one who is entirely at fault.”