Drivers warned to avoid busy Northampton town centre junction after car, cyclist involved in crash

Police are advising drivers to avoid the Victoria Promenade area of Northampton town centre following a collision between a car and bicycle on Wednesday lunchtime (July 20).
Officers tweeted at around 12.15pm: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision in the Victoria Promenade / Derngate area of Northampton.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area while officers deal with this incident. Thank you for your patience.”
Surrounding roads in and out of Northampton, including the busy Bedford Road, Cheyne Walk and London Road are likely to be affected.
No information has been released about injuries but a Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed the incident is likely to be ongoing “for some time.”