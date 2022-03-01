An uninsured Northampton driver has been banned for six months for failing to stop after colliding with a petrol pump.

Gary Rodney Gallant was behind the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra which damaged the pump at a garage in Grafton Street, near Northampton town centre, in November 2019.

Court documents showed that Gallant — also known as Gary Dickens — drove off after the collision without giving his details and failed to report the accident to police within 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gallant drove off in his Astra after colliding with a pump at the filling station in Grafton Street

The 29-year-old, said to be of Crawford Road in the town, failed to turn up for a hearing in July 2021, but was found guilty in his absence of failing to stop and failing to report an accident, driving without due care and attention and having no insurance.