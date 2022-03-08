Northampton driver's £3,200 court bill for failing to own up to FOUR traffic offences in a month

A car owner wound up with a whopping court bill of more than £3,200 and a ban after failing to own up to FOUR traffic offences in just over a month.

Daniel Turca, aged 60, was issued with orders to identify the driver of a BMW 530D on four dates between July 13 and August 19 last year.

Northampton magistrates were told he wound up in court after not responding to any of the four letters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Turca was fined more than £3,200 at Northampton Magistrates' Court

Turca, of Preston Court in the town, was fined £660 and ordered to pay a total of £156 towards prosecution costs for each of the four offences — adding up to a hefty £3,264.

He was also disqualified from driving for a year after 'totting up' more than 12 points on his licence.