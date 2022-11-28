■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 14

KIERAN BESWICK, aged 28, of South Priors, Northampton, speeding; fined £46, surcharge £34, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARCHIN CIESLINKSI, aged 43, of Yarwell Square, Northampton, criminal damage, fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

ADAM JOSEPH ASTON, aged 44, of no fixed abode; theft of Amazon Fire tablet and Chromebook laptop; fined £100, compensation of £200, costs £85.

OWEN ALEX WELFORD, aged 23, of no fixed abode; burglary, possession of Diazepam; six months in prison; compensation of £300, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEAH POINTON, aged 30, Dee Walk, Daventry, drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; fined £350, surcharge £120, costs £620, disqualified for 15 months.

MARCUS Michael DAY, aged 47, of Church Street, Rothersthorpe, registration mark not fixed to front of vehicle; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

BENJAMIN BROWN, aged 33, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no seatbelt; 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

LEE EVERSON, aged 36, of Golding Crescent, Earls Barton, drink-driving; 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

DANIEL ROY CLARKE, aged 40, of Wellingborough Road, Earls Barton, drink-driving; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

RANGANAI GOREJENA, aged 57, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, drink-driving; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARK GORDON INWARDS, aged 48, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £85, disqualified for five months.

SAMUEL CHARLES BROWN, aged 22, of Camelot Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £302, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CALLUM CHEETHAM, aged 22, of Johns Road, Bugbrooke, failed to stop following an accident; failed to report an accident; fined £123, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

GEORGE NOWAK, aged 25, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £100, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

OLUWASOLA OLAKUNLE OLUWOLE, aged 28, of Alexander Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £236, surcharge £34, costs £110, three points.

SABAHAT TOP, aged 56, of Howards Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £529, surcharge £110, costs £53, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

JON HALILI, aged 21, of Thomas Chapman Grove, Northampton, no insurance; fined £261, surcharge £34, costs £110, six points .

PATRICIA ANN COLLINS, aged 69, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RUPERT MICHAEL FRASER, aged 53, of Holdenby Road, Holdenby, failed to stop after an accident, drove without due care and attention; fined £1,938, surcharge £190, costs £110, six points.

MATTHEW PAUL VIRGIN, aged 30, of Eden Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £200, surcharge £34, costs £110, five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ These cases were heard on November 15

JOHN BARNABY THORNE, aged 53, of Welsh Lane, Syresham, speeding; costs £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

STEVEN CRUDEN, aged 51, of Albion Place, Northampton, criminal damage, 100 hours unpaid work; compensation of £300, costs £85.

TERRENCE MICHAEL BAILEY, aged 38, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAMES BARKER, aged 25, of Soudan Avenue, Brackley, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points .

PERRIE STEVEN BENSTED, aged 31, of Allard Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CALIN CIPRIAN COCILNAU, aged 24, of Abbey Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no seatbelt; fined £1,300, surcharge £528, costs £90, eight points.

PETRE DUMITRU, aged 29, of Southampton Road, Northampton, no seatbelt; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOHAMMAD IBRAHIM GHAFARY, aged 46, of Gold Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £166, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

STEPHANIE HELEN GREEN, aged 33, of Roseholme Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

JACK WILLIAM IVESON, aged 24, of Countess Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points .

NATALIA KOWALSKI, aged 32, of The Wye, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LAURA JAYNE SMITH, aged 31, of Trent Walk, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

BERNARD TETTEH, aged 41, of St John’s Close, Daventry, failed to comply with red light signal at a Pelican crossing, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £260, surcharge £104, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher JAMES TRILL, aged 41, of Elizabeth Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, eight points.

MATTHEW JOSEPH WALKER, aged 63, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £34, costs £90, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOLLY-ANN WOODHOUSE, aged 22, of Charles Close, Long Buckby, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence, fined £288, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points .

DENIS XHEMOLLARI, aged 29, of Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, six points .

Advertisement Hide Ad

VOI, SKETTY Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying the rider of an e-scooter; fined £750, surcharge £75, costs £90.

BOGDAN LAURU GHEORGHE, aged 35, of Notre Dame Mews, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MANUEL ADRIAN GRECU, aged 35, of Clarke Road, Northampton, on April 5, 2022, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MANUEL ADRIAN GRECU, aged 35, of Clarke Road, Northampton, on March 7, 2022, failed to give information identifying alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOHN MORGAN, aged 37, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

STEPHEN JAMES NORRIE, aged 41, of Church Lane, Nether Heyford, on January 20, 2022, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for 15 months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

STEPHEN JAMES NORRIE, aged 41, of Church Lane, on January 19, 2022, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on November 16

Advertisement Hide Ad

CONNOR PHILLIP JAMES PANTER, aged 21, of Wheatfield Road South, Northampton, failed to comply with community order; 14 weeks in prison.

VALENTIN MINDRESCU, aged 32, of London Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; eight weeks in prison suspended for one year, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 35 months from October 13, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANTHONY BOVILL, aged 57, of Oliver Street, Northampton, assault by beating, fined £87, compensation of £100, surcharge £34, costs £300.

FLORIN MALDARCIA, aged 22, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £66, costs £300, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEO HARRIS, aged 18, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, criminal damage, discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £373.52.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.