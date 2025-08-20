Driver with no licence in court after crashing FOUR TIMES at busy Northampton junction

Nneka Uzoechina, aged 46, was behind the wheel of a Proton Savvy waiting to enter Kettering Road from Raeburn Road on December 4, 2024.

Magistrates hit an unlicensed driver with a whopping court bill after hearing how she crashed FOUR TIMES at a busy Northampton junction.

Nneka Uzoechina, aged 46, was behind the wheel of a Proton Savvy waiting to enter Kettering Road from Raeburn Road on December 4, 2024. But, according to court documents, she “reversed twice into a vehicle behind, then drove forward into a telegraph pole, then reversed into a lamppost.”

Uzoechina, of Wellington Street, held a provisional licence but had no L plates and was not accompanied by a qualified driver.

She pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and having no insurance at a hearing at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on August 8. Uzoechina was fined a total of £807, ordered to pay £426 as a surcharge to fund victim services and a contribution to prosecution costs — adding up to £1,260. She also had her driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.