Driver tried to enter another car during road rage incident on main Northampton town centre road
A driver tried to enter another car during a road rage incident on a main Northampton town centre road.
The incident happened in Victoria Promenade, between the Morrisons roundabout and the Bedford Road junction, at about 6.50pm on Tuesday October 21.
Police say a road rage incident occurred involving the driver of a black SEAT Leon trying to enter a black Citroen.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000619182.