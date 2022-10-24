News you can trust since 1931
Driver threatened with weapon during road rage row following bus crash in Northampton

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage from busy Saturday morning

By Kevin Nicholls
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 3:36pm

Detectives say a driver was threatened with a weapon during a road rage incident in Northampton earlier this month.

According to officers’ reports, the incident happened in Kettering Road on October 15 when a car collided with a bus while attempting to avoid crashing into another vehicle which had overtaken then braked suddenly.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “After the collision, near to the junction with Derby Road, there was a brief altercation between the two car drivers. This led to one — who was black and aged 25-30 — getting out of his vehicle, approaching the other driver and then threatening him with some sort of weapon.

Police are investigating a road rage incident following a bus crash in Kettering Road, Northampton, earlier this month

“This happened between 10am and 11am on a Saturday when the road would have been busy.”

Officers want anyone who may have seen the incident or captured it on dashcam to call 101 using incident number 22000601807 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.