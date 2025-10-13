Driver threatened with knife as car-jackers strike in Northampton street

Two men, one armed with a knife, stole a car after threatening the owner and forced him out of the vehicle in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police said the man, in his 20s, was sat in his car in Scarletwell Street on Sunday when one of the robbers opened the driver’s, threatened him with a knife and stole his phone.

The driver was then forced out of the car. One man get into the driver's seat, the other got in the passenger seat and then the pair drove off.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, October 5.

Scarletwell Street

A spokesperson said: “The offender with the knife is described as a Bangladeshi male, about 5ft 5in, of a slim build and with a thick black beard. He was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up, black trousers, black gloves and a black balaclava, which he pulled up briefly to reveal his face.

“We only have a limited description of his accomplice, who also wore a balaclava, a black puffer jacket with the hood up and black trousers.”

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have captured any part of the robbery in Scarletwell Street on CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage, between the relevant times.

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can also be submitted online at Report | Northamptonshire Police and Giving information | Crimestoppers.

The spokesperson added: “Please quote incident number 25000585168 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”