Driver punched in face and sprayed with noxious substance on busy Northampton industrial estate

A driver was punched in the face and sprayed with a noxious substance on a busy Northampton industrial estate.

The incident happened in Deer Park Road, Moulton Park Industrial Estate between 5am and 5.30am on April 17.

Police say a man in his 50s was driving when another driver, who was travelling behind him, flashed his vehicle’s headlights and indicated for him to stop.

The man pulled over and the other driver approached his car before punching him in the face and spraying his with a noxious substance. He then got back in his car and drove off leaving the man struggling to see.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who may have dash-cam footage.