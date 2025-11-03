Driver of white van drove vehicle into pedestrian during road rage incident in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:37 GMT
A driver of a white van drove their vehicle into a pedestrian during a road rage incident in Northampton, according to police.

The incident happened in Upton Valley Way on Saturday October 25, between 7.30am and 8.15am.

Police say a road rage incident occurred in which the driver of a white Ford Transit van drove their vehicle into a pedestrian, causing the road to become blocked temporarily.

Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000626853.

