Driver of white van drove vehicle into pedestrian during road rage incident in Northampton
A driver of a white van drove their vehicle into a pedestrian during a road rage incident in Northampton, according to police.
The incident happened in Upton Valley Way on Saturday October 25, between 7.30am and 8.15am.
Police say a road rage incident occurred in which the driver of a white Ford Transit van drove their vehicle into a pedestrian, causing the road to become blocked temporarily.
Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000626853.