Driver of white van drove vehicle into pedestrian during road rage incident in Northampton

A driver of a white van drove their vehicle into a pedestrian during a road rage incident in Northampton, according to police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Upton Valley Way on Saturday October 25, between 7.30am and 8.15am.

Police say a road rage incident occurred in which the driver of a white Ford Transit van drove their vehicle into a pedestrian, causing the road to become blocked temporarily.

Witnesses or anyone with information or dash cam footage should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000626853.