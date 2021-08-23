Driver left with serious injuries after A509 crash between Wellingborough and Kettering

Police closed the road.

A Mercedes driver was left with serious injuries after a horror crash with a lorry on the A509 on Friday (August 20).

The busy road was closed and the air ambulance was called after the incident, which took place at about 4pm between Great Harrowden and Isham.

A white Mercedes A Class, travelling north towards Isham, was involved in a crash with a white and blue LGV which was travelling in the opposite direction.

A police spokesman said: "The driver of the Mercedes, a 38-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

"Police are now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to please contact us as soon as possible.